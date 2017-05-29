Dismissal hearing set for man jailed 10 years without trial

A hearing will be held on June 6 at the Houston County Courthouse to dismiss the charges against a man who has spent ten years in jail without a trial, according to Alabama NAACP.

Kharon Davis has been held without bail in the Houston County Jail since his arrest in 2007 on robbery and capital murder charges. He is accused of killing Pete Reeves of Dothan.

Davis has maintained that he is innocent.

Members of the Alabama NAACP will be in the courtroom on the day of the hearing.

