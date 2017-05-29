Auburn baseball selected as No. 3 seed in NCAA Tallahassee Regio - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Auburn baseball selected as No. 3 seed in NCAA Tallahassee Regional

(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
TALLAHASSEE, FL (WSFA) -

The Auburn baseball team was selected as the No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tallahassee Regional, marking its twentieth postseason appearance. The regional begins Friday in Tallahassee, FL.

The Auburn Tigers, 35-24, will face Central Florida, 40-20, in the opening game at 11 a.m. at Dick Howser Stadium. It will air nationally on ESPN2.

Auburn head coach Butch Thompson is making his first regional appearance as a head coach. As an assistant coach he helped take teams to 15 postseason appearances, including seven trips to the College World Series. 

This will be Auburn's ninth postseason trip to Tallahassee. They have played in seven previous regionals and one super regional at Dick Howser Stadium, most recently in 2015. 

Tickets for the 2017 NCAA Baseball Tallahassee Regional will go on sale to the public at 2 p.m. Monday, at www.seminoles.com. Phone and walk-up orders begin at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday by calling 888-378-6653 or visiting the main Seminole Ticket Office at Doak Campbell Stadium, University Center C. 

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

