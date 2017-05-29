Amanda: Feels like Summer in Alabama

The "unofficial" start to the summer season is here and for all those who are fans of the heat and humidity, well, Mother Nature didn't disappoint in the weather department today. Many towns saw temperatures climb into the mid and upper 80s, and in true summer-like fashion we also saw some storms throughout the day. More of the same is likely to come, so pull out the sunblock (and maybe even the umbrella) and crack up that air conditioning!

Tonight: We are currently keeping an eye on some more rain chances through this evening that are building in from the west, but overall coverage of any showers and storms will likely diminish for our area tonight. For the most part, no hazardous weather is expected for the rest of our Monday.

A few quick pop-up showers or storms cannot be completely ruled out, so if your plans take you outside tonight make sure you keep your app close by. Otherwise we remain on the muggy and mild side with temperatures only dropping through the 70s and into the upper 60s range by the morning.

Tuesday: The next wave of energy will likely bring some rain into our area by the early morning hours of our Tuesday; it will form along the Gulf and start to bring some showers into the region closer to sunrise and then spread northeast through the morning ahead of more storm activity. Highs won't be as hot, but we are a bit humid in the low and mid 80s.

Not Much Change...: More summer-like storms are likely almost everyday on our 7 day forecast, but it doesn't mean every town is guaranteed rain each day. Coverage remains elevated, but not widespread (around the 30% mark) through the weekend; that means more pop-up showers and storms are possible, but not probable for all towns across the state.

Temperatures remain on the warm side as we are back into the upper 80s by Wednesday with many places hitting close to 90° by Wednesday. With a hot and humid air mass in place this week, we should see somewhat diurnally enhanced convection (AKA the sunshine causing storms to pop) Wednesday through Friday, which is typical during the summer months here in Alabama.

