WWII veteran reflects on Memorial Day

Memorial Day is where we honor and pay tribute to the many brave generations who have fallen. For the veterans who are still living, this can be a difficult day as they remember those who lost their lives alongside them in combat.

A 96-year-old Montgomery resident, Edward Stevens, makes it clear he's proud to be an American.

"One nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all. I believe that," said Edward Stevens.

While a student at Alabama A&M, Stevens was called to active duty following the attack at Pearl Harbor.

"I was trained in intelligence and reconnaissance. In other words, how to work behind enemy lines," said Stevens.

The medals that hang on the WWII veteran's wall are a constant reminder of his time as a soldier in General George Patton's third Army. While it has taken decades for Stevens to come to grips with what he witnessed, on days like memorial day its never easy. He still remembers losing one of his fellow comrades.

"The Germans were on one side and we loaded him in there and he died in my arms. I never did get over that," said Stevens.

He hopes others realize the price paid for their freedom.

"It bothers me to have someone speak against this country. It is the greatest country in the world, but we have to continue to work at it," said Stevens.

