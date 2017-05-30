Suspect arrested on Montgomery kidnapping, rape, and robbery charges

A suspect has been taken into custody and charged by Montgomery police with kidnapping, rape, and robbery, according to court documents.

Richard Griffin was arrested in connection with a sexual assault investigation that started when police responded to the 3800 block of Day Street in the early morning hours of May 24.

Investigators say the female victim reported said she was in a vehicle with friends of a family member - whom she did not know - when she was driven to an area near Day Street. There, she told police she was sexually assaulted and robbed.

Authorities later arrested Griffin and charged him with the crimes.

Griffin is being held at the Montgomery Count Detention Facility on bonds totaling $180,000.

