Suspect arrested on Montgomery kidnapping, rape, and robbery charges

Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.More >>
A man buried his 6-month old grandson almost two weeks ago. Monday, he went to the cemetery to put flowers on the grave and discovered something disturbing.More >>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
Police are investigating a fight at a Tigerland bar that sent at least one man to the hospital.More >>
Democrats don't want to let President Donald Trump forget the day he met with top Russian diplomats at the White House, even as he tries to move past allegations of possible collusion.More >>
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell faces a challenge resolving the clashing demands of GOP senators on health care replacement bill.More >>
White House communications director Michael Dubke has resigned.More >>
A Montgomery babysitter accused of murder has pleaded guilty. Natasha Cottrell entered the plea a week after her trial started.More >>
Immigrants from Arizona and elsewhere are urging grassroots resistance against Texas' recently passed crackdown on "sanctuary cities."More >>
Zbigniew Brzezinski, President Carter's national security adviser, received a dreaded 3 a.m. phone call, reporting the U.S. was under nuclear attack.More >>
Homeland Security secretary defends an alleged effort by top White House adviser Jared Kushner to create back-channel communications.More >>
A suspect has been taken into custody and charged by Montgomery police with kidnapping, rape, and robbery, according to court documents.More >>
It's National Tire Safety Week, a time to focus on properly maintaining your tires so you can get where you're going safely and avoid flat tires, blowouts, and loss of tread.More >>
