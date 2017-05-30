Montgomery babysitter pleads guilty to murdering baby in 2014

A Montgomery babysitter accused of murder has pleaded guilty. Natasha Cottrell entered the plea a week after her trial started.

Cottrell pleaded guilty to killing 23-month-old Ashton Easterling in April 2014. An autopsy found signs of physical assault and trauma.

Cottrell was watching Ashton and his twin brother, Ameir, at a home in Montgomery. Relatives said the twins were left in Cottrell's care. While Ameir, who was also hurt the day his brother died, doesn't have any physical scars, the family says - mentally - he hasn't recovered.

Ashton's grandmother said at the time of Cottrell's arrest that she was not angry with the woman, but was praying for her.

Cottrell's sentencing is scheduled for June 19.

