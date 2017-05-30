More than $20K collected at Summer Fund & Food Drive | You can still donate online

WSFA 12 News viewers donated more than $20,000 at the annual Summer Fund & Food Drive Friday.

We partnered with Renfroe’s Market, Adams Drugs, Dixie Electric Cooperative and the Montgomery Area Food Bank to help fight hunger in Montgomery’s River Region.

River Region residents donated money and nonperishable food items throughout the day Friday at Renfroe's Market on Eastchase Parkway. One anonymous man donated a truckload full of change that totaled $6,000!

The Montgomery Area Food Bank services most of central and south Alabama, and for every dollar donated, the MAFB can translate that into six and a half pounds of food.

The final totals will be available Monday.

Donations are still being accepted online and at Renfroe's through the weekend.

