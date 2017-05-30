Summer Fund and Food Drive helps fight hunger in our community

The beginning of summer is here, and that means fun in the sun for many kids as they vacation with their families, but for some, the summer is just another difficult time of the year.

You can help ease that difficulty on Friday between the hours of 5 a.m. and 6:30 pm. at the annual Summer Fund & Food Drive at Renfroe's Market located on 9168 Eastchase Parkway.

WSFA 12 News is partnering with Renfroe’s Market, Adams Drugs, Dixie Electric Cooperative, and the Montgomery Area Food Bank to help fight hunger in Montgomery’s River Region.

No amount of money is too small and getting out of your car isn't even necessary as members of our news team will be there to take your donations and say "Thank You."

The Montgomery Area Food Bank services most of central and south Alabama and for every dollar donated, the MAFB can translate that into six and a half pounds of food.

If you can’t make it out to the event, you can always donate online.

We hope to see you at Renfroe’s on Chantilly this Friday as we fight hunger in Central and South Alabama.

