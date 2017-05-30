Summer Fund and Food Drive helps fight hunger in our community

A Columbia family receiving services for their elderly mother with Alzheimer’s is telling their story after a strange encounter.More >>
A Columbia family receiving services for their elderly mother with Alzheimer’s is telling their story after a strange encounter.More >>
Deputies were called to a Marrero home Tuesday about a missing 1-year-old boy.More >>
Deputies were called to a Marrero home Tuesday about a missing 1-year-old boy.More >>
Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.More >>
Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.More >>
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.More >>
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.More >>
Google Trends released a list on Twitter of America's most misspelled words Tuesday, in recognition of this week's Scripps National Spelling Bee. It listed the word most searched for "how to spell" in each state.More >>
Google Trends released a list on Twitter of America's most misspelled words Tuesday, in recognition of this week's Scripps National Spelling Bee. It listed the word most searched for "how to spell" in each state.More >>
A statement from the Ministry of Interior Affairs says it "condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist attack" that killed so many, including women and children.More >>
A statement from the Ministry of Interior Affairs says it "condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist attack" that killed so many, including women and children.More >>
A White House official says President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.More >>
A White House official says President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.More >>
An Autauga County man is facing a slew of child pornography charges after the sheriff’s office acted on a tip and seized his tablet.More >>
An Autauga County man is facing a slew of child pornography charges after the sheriff’s office acted on a tip and seized his tablet.More >>
Julie Hall said she has lived in Montgomery’s Ridgefield neighborhood for about 20 years, but it wasn’t until about 10 years ago that she said she began to hear about coyotes in the area.More >>
Julie Hall said she has lived in Montgomery’s Ridgefield neighborhood for about 20 years, but it wasn’t until about 10 years ago that she said she began to hear about coyotes in the area.More >>
The beginning of summer is here, and that means fun in the sun for many kids here as they vacation with their families, but for some the summer is just another difficult time of the year.More >>
The beginning of summer is here, and that means fun in the sun for many kids here as they vacation with their families, but for some the summer is just another difficult time of the year.More >>
Five Staton Correctional Facility correctional officers were arrested last week following a three-month investigation, the Alabama Department of Corrections announced Tuesday.More >>
Five Staton Correctional Facility correctional officers were arrested last week following a three-month investigation, the Alabama Department of Corrections announced Tuesday.More >>
Alabama is increasing access to pre-kindergarten for the state's 4-year-olds. Wednesday, Gov. Kay Ivey announced that the First Class Pre-K program will expand by an additional 122 classrooms this fall.More >>
Alabama is increasing access to pre-kindergarten for the state's 4-year-olds. Wednesday, Gov. Kay Ivey announced that the First Class Pre-K program will expand by an additional 122 classrooms this fall.More >>
The image of Griffin holding a replica of President Donald Trump’s bloodied head has drawn criticism.More >>
The image of Griffin holding a replica of President Donald Trump’s bloodied head has drawn criticism.More >>