Man charged with shooting into occupied building in Montgomery

A man was arrested early Sunday morning for allegedly shooting into an occupied building, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Police say the shooting happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Airbase Blvd. The suspect, Fernando Pierce, was arrested shortly after.

Authorities say the shooting stemmed from an argument that Pierce was involved in, and he was identified as a suspect.

Police say no one was injured in the shooting.

Pierce has been charged with discharging a gun into an occupied building, and is currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail.

Pierce previously served time in 2011 for discharging a firearm and assault.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.