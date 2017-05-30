Coalition aims to support Fort Rucker ahead of possible defense cutbacks

Wiregrass leaders unveiled a new coalition Tuesday they're calling the Heartbeat of the Wiregrass.

Gov. Kay Ivey and the Southeast Alabama Gas District joined local leaders at the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce for the announcement.

The coalition is made up of local leaders, citizens, businesses and military personnel. Their goal is to support Fort Rucker and protect contributions to the economy and the community.

Defense cutbacks are expected and this coalition aims to meet needs and keep Fort Rucker strong for many more years. Fort Rucker is a critical part of the region’s economy, providing more than 23,000 jobs in the Wiregrass and $1 billion in annual payments to military retirees in the region. Many would be affected by possible cuts.

"We're trying to solicit or enlist as many people to sign up to create a database that know about fort ticket so that we can have an online ability to communicate with them and get issues and needs out," said Southeast Alabama Gas District President and CEO Greg Henderson.

To join this effort to support Fort Rucker, log on to WiregrassHeartbeat.com and sign up as a member of the coalition.

Organizers say there is no charge to join the coalition and members will never be solicited for financial donations.

