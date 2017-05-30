5 correctional officers at central Alabama prison arrested

Five Staton Correctional Facility correctional officers were arrested last week following a three-month investigation, the Alabama Department of Corrections announced Tuesday.

The correctional officers are accused of using their positions at the prison, located in Elmore, for personal gain.

The officers were identified as:

Joshua Alexander, 26, of Hayneville

Ronald Dickerson, 23, of Montgomery

Patrick Jones, 42, of Montgomery

Leonard Scott, 31, of Montgomery

Jarod McDowell, 29, of Wetumpka

According to prison officials, all of the officers except Jones have resigned.

ADOC's Investigations and Intelligence Division’s Corruption and Fraud Task Force opened an investigation after receiving reports of a bribery scheme involving officers and inmates. The officers are accused of giving inmates contraband like drugs and cellphones and accepting items in return.

“Our department has zero tolerance for corruption among our officers and employees and we will do everything within our authority to ensure those who choose to engage in criminal activity are terminated from employment and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” said ADOC Commissioner Jeff Dunn in response to the arrests.

