State Sen. Trip Pittman seeking U.S. Senate seat

The race for Jeff Sessions' former Senate seat is just starting to heat up and one sitting state lawmaker is vying for the seat.

Since 1988 Sen. Trip Pittman has owned his own tractor company in south Alabama. It was only after he survived a serious plane crash 10 years ago that Pittman got into the world of politics.

"I thought I was going to die, and that's extremely liberating to understand you only have a certain amount of time on God's earth and use the talents he gives you," Pittman said.

Pittman won a state Senate seat just months later, and since then, here has helped craft state budgets as both the Senate education and general fund Chair.

Pittman supports limited government on the national level.

"We also need a resurgence of responsibility. Liberty requires responsibility," Pittman said.

Pittman is known for taking strong stances on issues on a philosophical basis. This year he was the only senator to vote against the Autism Insurance Bill on the grounds it created a mandate and an extra cost on the state where it didn't have the revenue.

Pittman expands that to shrinking state government, cutting bureaucracy and the budget. Pittman said he wants the government to get off the back of responsible individuals and cut programs he said are rewarding able-bodied citizens who are not taking care of themselves.

"Government is not what makes us great," Pittman said. "It's individual initiative as the individuals you go to work every day and take care of themselves and their families."

He also said it would be an honor to be elected but "there is a tremendous responsibility. This critical time in our history to go to Washington and put the light of day in Washington D.C."

Pittman also expressed displeasure with sitting Sen. Luther Strange. He said it was wrong for the former attorney general to solicit the Senate position while his office was supposed to be investigating former Gov. Robert Bentley.

Pittman said he would go up to Washington to "drain the swamp" and not "lay in it" like Strange.

