Chipotle says more than a dozen AL restaurants affected by data breach

More htan a dozen Chipotle Mexican Grill locations in Alabama were affected by a payment card security breach over the last few months, the restaurant announced.

An investigation into the breach, which was first revealed on April 25, recently concluded.

Between March 24 and April 18, payment information, including cardholder name, card number, expiration date, and internal verification code, were accessed through malware. The information was routed through point-of-sale devices via the magnetic stripe of the payment cards.

Though the window of the breach is known, the specific time frames vary from location to location.

The affected Alabama locations were:

Auburn: 346 W Magnolia Ave

Birmingham: 4719 Highway 280 South, 3220 Morrow Road, Suite 100, 300 20th Street South

Hoover: 1759 Montgomery Highway South

Huntsville: 5900 University Drive

Mobile: 3871 Airport Blvd.

Montgomery: 2560 Berryhill Road, Unit C

Opelika: 2125 Interstate Drive

Prattville: 2566 Cobbs Ford Rd

Tuscaloosa: 1800 McFarland Blvd. East, Suite 608, 1203 University Blvd.

Vestavia Hills: 1031 Montgomery Highway, Suite 111

Restaurant officials say they are evaluating ways to enhance security measures. Customers should report any unauthorized charges to your card issuer.

If customers have questions regarding this incident, call 888-738-0534 Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

