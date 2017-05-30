Central Alabama VA director talks wait times, eyes ongoing improvements

A man buried his 6-month old grandson almost two weeks ago. Monday, he went to the cemetery to put flowers on the grave and discovered something disturbing.More >>
Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.More >>
A Columbia family receiving services for their elderly mother with Alzheimer’s is telling their story after a strange encounter.More >>
Sunday at around 9 p.m. last night, a couple was driving on Hwy 433 when they passed a black or dark grey Silverado or possibly a GMC and noticed that a dog was being dragged behind the truck. Both cars pulled into the Top Fuel Gas Station, according to a news release from Louisiana Humane Society spokesman Jeff Dorson.More >>
Police are investigating a fight at a Tigerland bar that sent at least one man to the hospital.More >>
Hit or miss, the Pentagon's attempt to shoot down a mock warhead over the Pacific Ocean will mark an important milestone for the missile defense program.More >>
A House intelligence committee staffer says the panel recently issued a subpoena to President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, as part of its ongoing investigation into Russia's election meddling.More >>
From appointment wait times to provider shortages and trust issues, the woman at the helm of all the Veterans Affairs healthcare facilities throughout Central Alabama is addressing the changes being made throughout the system.More >>
A man was arrested early Sunday morning for allegedly shooting into an occupied building, according to the Montgomery Police Department.More >>
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell faces a challenge resolving the clashing demands of GOP senators on health care replacement bill.More >>
Five Staton Correctional Facility correctional officers were arrested last week following a three-month investigation, the Alabama Department of Corrections announced Tuesday.More >>
White House communications director Michael Dubke has resigned.More >>
The beginning of summer is here, and that means fun in the sun for many kids here as they vacation with their families, but for some the summer is just another difficult time of the year.More >>
Democrats don't want to let President Donald Trump forget the day he met with top Russian diplomats at the White House, even as he tries to move past allegations of possible collusion.More >>
Democrats don't want to let President Donald Trump forget the day he met with top Russian diplomats at the White House, even as he tries to move past allegations of possible collusion between Moscow and his presidential campaign.More >>
A Montgomery babysitter accused of murder has pleaded guilty. Natasha Cottrell entered the plea a week after her trial started.More >>
