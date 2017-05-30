Ribbon cut on new Auburn High School

After more than a year and a half of construction, the new Auburn High School is now complete.

In just days teachers and administrators will start moving in and gearing up to welcome more than 2,000 incoming 10th through 12th grade students for the new school year.

"I have searched all weekend for the right adjective, and I haven't found it. It is monumental. It is historical," said Dr. Karen DeLano, Auburn City Schools superintendent.

Inside the $72.6 million building there are classrooms, an 850-seat performing arts center, two gymnasiums and space for career tech programs.

"For the students walking into the facility that is brand new and has all of the newest equipment and resources, I think it will revitalize the way they see learning. I think it will be more exciting for them to come to school each day," said Auburn High Principal Shannon Pignato.

One of the first things you notice when you walk through the halls are these glass panels where you can see inside the classrooms. It is all part of creating a modern learning environment for students.

"The classrooms and hallways are made for collaborative spaces. The teachers have collaborative work spaces. We designed it to be flexible as we need to change," DeLano said.

To get to this point none of it would have been possible without community support and funding through the city of Auburn's special 5 mil fund.

"It has been a profound experience to see the support and the community in general. When something is needed we get it," Pignato said.

Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. there will be a public open house at the school.

