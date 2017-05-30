4 U.S. Senate candidates report fund raising numbers

April 2017 marked the first quarterly fund raising filing for Alabama's Special Senate race.

More than 20 candidates qualified for the special Senate race. However, the Federal Election Commission reports only four candidates reported fund raising numbers.

In the Republican party, incumbent Luther Strange ended the April filing deadline with $982,506 in total contributions and $1,527,224 in ending cash on hand. Both sets of numbers include 2016 fund raising totals.

Candidate Mo Brooks reported $15,216 in total contributions, and $1,182,036 of ending cash on hand.

In the Democratic party, Will Boyd reported $550 in total contributions, closing out with $16 in ending cash on hand. Ron Crumpton raised $871 by April, and ended the deadline with $685 of ending cash on hand. Crumpton announced earlier this month he won't seek the office, citing back problems.

Other candidates did not have fund raising amounts to report before the April quarterly filing. The next quarterly reporting deadline is in July, a month prior to the Aug. 15 primary election.

