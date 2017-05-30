Biscuits pitcher Hunter Wood promoted to Tampa Bay Rays

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (Biscuits) - The Rays have announced that RHP Hunter Wood has been transferred from the Biscuits to Tampa Bay.



Wood, 23, was 3-3 with a 4.47 ERA in nine starts for the Biscuits in 2017, and is with the Rays for the first time in his career.

The right-hander, who has taken no-hitters into the sixth inning in two of his last three starts, becomes just the fifth Biscuit in team history to go from Montgomery to Tampa Bay, joining John Webb (2004), Scott Kazmir (2004), Chad Orvella (2005), and Jose Alvarado (2017) as the only other players to do so.



The Rays also announced that OF Justin Williams has been activated from the 7-day Disabled List. the 21-year-old has been out for almost a month with a left knee injury, and has not played in a game for the Biscuits since April 29.

(Courtesy: Montgomery Biscuits)