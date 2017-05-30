Alabama drops refugee lawsuit against feds

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama's new governor has dropped the appeal of the state's unsuccessful lawsuit against the federal government over refugee placement.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals this month dismissed the appeal at the request of Gov. Kay Ivey.

Alabama cited President Donald Trump's attempted immigration actions as the reason for dropping the appeal. They wrote that Trump's attempted executive order on immigration satisfied their concerns about consulting states. A federal judge has put Trump's order on hold.

Then-Gov. Robert Bentley sued the federal government arguing officials were not consulting with states on refugee placement. A judge tossed the lawsuit.

Ivey became governor after Bentley resigned amid fallout from an alleged affair.

The 11th Circuit refused Alabama's request to set aside the judge's ruling that states had no grounds to sue.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.