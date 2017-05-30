Inmate dies, 2 others charged with murder after stabbing at east Alabama prison

Paul Johnson, 19, and Christopher Hand, 35, are suspects in the stabbing, according to prison officials. (Source: Alabama Department of Corrections)

James Edward Rodgers was stabbed and killed Monday at Bullock Correctional Facility. (Source: Alabama Department of Corrections)

One inmate is dead and two others are charged with murder after a stabbing at Bullock Correctional Facility in Union Springs Monday, the Alabama Department of Corrections announced Tuesday.

James Edward Rodgers, 41, was attacked and stabbed by two inmates using makeshift knives in a dorm around 2 p.m., according to a news release from ADOC.

Rodgers was treated at the infirmary but died soon after the attack.

Paul Johnson, 19, and Christopher Hand, 35, are suspects in the stabbing, according to prison officials. Authorities are still trying to determine the reason for the attack.

The prison was placed on lock down after the stabbing.

Rodgers was serving a 21-year sentence on a 1998 first degree robbery conviction out of Jefferson County. He was scheduled to be released in December 2018.

Johnson is serving a three-year sentence for a 2015 first-degree robbery conviction out of Mobile County. Hand is serving a 25-year sentence for distributing a controlled substance and trafficking methamphetamines in Etowah County.

