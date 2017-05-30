Biscuits player hitting his way through Southern League

In his second season of AA ball, Biscuits player Braxton Lee is tearing up the Southern League.

"He's having an awesome season. He has put a lot of work in this winter. I think he learned a lot about himself and what he needs to do to become a better baseball player," said Manager Brady Williams.

In the 2016 season, Lee finished with a dismal .209 average, but that average has gone up over 100 points through just 178 plate appearances so far this season. Lee is hitting .320 as the Biscuits lead-off hitter, but he says he's not paying attention to the numbers.

"I actually deleted all of my social media and all I have is clash of clans on my phone so I don't see any of these things until my mom or someone on the team says it so no I try not to keep up with anything this year so far," Lee said.

The 2017 season is going well for Lee in other regards as Lee flexed his muscles as he hit his first home run since high school on April 9 and currently has two home runs on his stat record.

More than flexing his power and raising his batting average, Lee is getting on base at an astronomical pace. His on-base percentage sits at .407.

"I've kind of gotten spoiled cause some of the guys are like 'Hey! Why aren't you on first?' I'm like we're in the locker room, and they say 'yea well we always expect for you to be on first' and I try not to pay attention to it. Whatever happens happens. I'm not mad with anything," Lee said.

Braxton is now consistently the lead-off hitter and hopes to make that jump to AAA in the near future.

