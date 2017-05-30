1 dead following ATV crash in Chambers County

One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Chambers County Tuesday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Charlie Wallace Jr., 58, of Camp Hill, died after the Yamaha ATV he was operating overturned in the roadway.

Authorities say Wallace was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on Chambers County 68 near Chambers County 48 about 12 miles west of Lafayette.

