Holocaust survivor speaks in Montgomery: don't let history repeat itself

A man buried his 6-month old grandson almost two weeks ago. Monday, he went to the cemetery to put flowers on the grave and discovered something disturbing.More >>
Police are investigating a brutal fight at a Tigerland bar near LSU that included injured people being kicked in the head while already on the ground.More >>
Two Central Texas parents are trying to bring awareness to a rare form of brain cancer that killed their daughter five days after she was diagnosed.More >>
The Coffee County Department of Natural Resources is investigating after a deer that had been killed was duct taped to a chair and a street sign.More >>
Five Staton Correctional Facility correctional officers were arrested last week following a three-month investigation, the Alabama Department of Corrections announced Tuesday.More >>
Scott Pelley, anchor for CBS Evening News since 2011, is leaving his post, The New York Times reports.More >>
An on-duty Montgomery police officer was involved in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night, according to the Montgomery Police Department.More >>
Hit or miss, the Pentagon's attempt to shoot down a mock warhead over the Pacific Ocean will mark an important milestone for the missile defense program.More >>
A House intelligence committee staffer says the panel recently issued a subpoena to President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, as part of its ongoing investigation into Russia's election meddling.More >>
April 2017 marked the first quarterly fund raising filing for Alabama's Special Senate race.More >>
More than a dozen Chipotle Mexican Grill locations in Alabama were affected by a payment card security breach over the last few months, the restaurant announced.More >>
A man who survived one of the darkest periods in history was in Montgomery Tuesday evening with a powerful message at the Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church.More >>
Julie Hall said she has lived in Montgomery’s Ridgefield neighborhood for about 20 years, but it wasn’t until about 10 years ago that she said she began to hear about coyotes in the area.More >>
One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash occurred in Chambers County Tuesday.More >>
