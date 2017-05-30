Montgomery resident concerned about coyotes

Julie Hall said she has lived in Montgomery’s Ridgefield neighborhood for about 20 years, but it wasn’t until about 10 years ago that she said she began to hear about coyotes in the area.

"People have been catching them on surveillance footage," Hall said. "My neighbor lost her cat almost a year ago."

Last weekend, she noticed her cat was missing. She said her husband found her cat's remains, and now she is afraid for her small dog.

Wildlife Biologist Frank Boyd said coyotes were not a problem in Alabama 30 years ago, but they're not in all 67 counties.

"We get a lot of concerned calls from urban areas," Boyd said. "They can pretty much survive on any food source and urban neighborhoods have plenty."

He said this includes trash and pet food that is left outside. He said minimizing these things and building a protective fence or gate are the best ways to protect pets and small children.

"Coyotes don't like humans anymore than we like them," Boyd said.

