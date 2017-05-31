Montgomery police officer involved in crash on Troy Highway - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Montgomery police officer involved in crash on Troy Highway

An on-duty Montgomery police officer was involved in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

The crash happened around 9:25 p.m. at the intersection of Troy Highway and Kiser Court.

Officials say there were minor injuries in the crash but didn't say who exactly was injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

