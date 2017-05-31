AL's tops in the nation Pre-K program set to expand this fall; We've got the list

Alabama is increasing access to pre-kindergarten for the state's 4-year-olds. Wednesday, Gov. Kay Ivey announced that the First Class Pre-K program will expand by an additional 122 classrooms this fall. The additional classrooms bring the state total to 938.

Just under 17,000 children, or approximately 28 percent of the state's 4-year-olds, will be enrolled in the voluntary program the governor's office said.

“A high-quality childhood education program has long lasting benefits on our society as a whole,” Ivey said. “Investment in our people through education, no matter at what level, is an investment in economic development. I am proud that we are now offering our nationally acclaimed First Class Pre-K program to more Alabama children and families.”

The new classrooms are due to increased appropriations in the FY 2018 Education Trust Fund Budget, along with funding from year three of Alabama's four-year federal Preschool Development Grant.

Alabama’s First Class Pre-K program is managed by the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education.

The news comes a week after the National Institute for Early Education Research named, for the 11th year in a row, Alabama’s First Class Pre-K program one of the nation’s highest quality state-funded pre-kindergarten programs for 4-year-olds.

Rhode Island was the only other state with a pre-k program that meets or exceeds all ten of the benchmarks NIEER measures to determine program quality.

“We are very excited that we are able to make the state’s First Class Pre-K program available to more families in the upcoming school year,” said Jeana Ross, the secretary of the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education. “I look forward to when Alabama can make the program available to all families that wish to enroll their four-year-olds.”

