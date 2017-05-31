Sheriff: Autauga County man had porn with ‘very young children’ on tablet

Sheriff Joe Sedinger says it's the first big case handled by his new Computer Forensics Unit. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

An Autauga County man is facing a slew of child pornography charges after the sheriff’s office acted on a tip and seized his tablet.

On May 18, Sheriff Joe Sedinger says his agency received information about Nicholas Snow, 22, possibly having child pornography on his electronic device. They were able to obtain a search warrant for his home, which is a storage shed that was converted to live in next to a mobile home in the 1500 block of County Road 69 in Prattville, located in the Vida Community.

Several electronic items were collected by police, including a tablet.

According to court documents, after downloading the contents on the tablet, authorities found dozens of different photographs depicting naked children, which appear to be approximately 10 years of age.

"We seized a computer and have been able to get 40 images off of it so far. They were of young children, very young children," Sedinger stated. "It’s so uncalled for. It takes a sick person to look at images of children."

Snow was arrested and has been charged with 40 counts of possession of child pornography. He could face more charges as forensic analysis continues, the sheriff said.

Bond has been set at $400,000 and he remains in the Autauga Metro Jail.

The investigation into Snow was one of the first big cases handled by the newly formed Computer Forensics Unit within the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office.

Highly-trained investigators are working closely with The Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which was created in 2000 to reduce child victimization.

"About six months ago, we were able to form a Computer Forensics Unit that’s in conjunction with our Investigations Unit. They’re specializing in computers, electronics, phones, whatever. My new unit took this case and worked with the state on it," Sedinger explained. "Electronics are the future. This is not something that just happens in Autauga County. It happens worldwide. If we can stop some of these people, then that’s great."

According to the sheriff, Nicholas Snow works as an electrician and does not have a criminal history.

An affidavit and warrant for his arrest states that he did “knowingly possess obscene matter containing a visual reproduction of a person under the age of 17 years in an act of sado-masochistic abuse, sexual intercourse, sexual excitement, masturbation, breast nudity, genital nudity, or other sexual conduct…”

"We’re still investigating. It’s going to go to grand jury and there may be some more charges. There may be some more images recovered. I feel like this case is going to grow," the sheriff added. "If you know of anything like this, please call your local police or sheriff’s office. If you know of anyone having any kind of images, or taking pictures of children, anything, please call and let us know."

Snow has a requested a preliminary hearing on June 8th. He also requested that the hearing be closed to the general public due to the sensitive nature of the charges, as well as “the safety, health and welfare of the Defendant and the potential for public identification of a minor in violation of the laws of the State of Alabama.”

