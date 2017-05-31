6 Alabama FedEx drivers will compete in national truck driving competition

This past weekend, six Alabama FedEx drivers won state titles at the 2017 Alabama Truck Driving Championship.

Charlie Salter, Robert Davis, William Downs, Ross Garner, David Hawk and Dan Thompson qualified for the National Truck Driving Championships in Orlando in August.

They qualified to compete by driving accident free for at least one year. Championships consist of three parts - a challenging driving course, a pre-trip inspection and a written examination, which covers operation and knowledge of federal safety regulations.

The six men will be competing in the national championships Aug. 8-12.

