Montgomery's 19th community center opens this weekend

Fredrick Thomas has a plan for the old Boys and Girls Club in Regency Park. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Frederick Thomas saw potential in what used to be the Boys and Girls Club in Regency Park. When he took over, the building was a mess; vandalized, tall weeds, destruction and thoroughly neglected.

Three months and $25,000 later, the new Regency Community Center will have its grand opening on Saturday.

Thomas is looking for the center to become a game-changer in a neighborhood riddled with crime.

The community center will cater to young children and teenagers with the overriding goal of keeping them off the streets and redirecting their lives in a more positive direction.

Reporter Bryan Henry has more details on this story in our evening newscasts.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.