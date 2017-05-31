Montgomery man gets prison for ID refund fraud scheme

A Montgomery man has been sentenced to 3 and a half years in prison for his role in a stolen ID refund fraud scheme, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Clark Morris for the Middle District of Alabama and Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Stuart M. Goldberg of the Justice Department’s Tax Division.

Tavarious Jackson, also known as Terrell Carson or Hog, took part in a conspiracy using stolen IDs to file fraudulent 2010 through 2012 tax returns with the IRS. The conspiracy sought at least $149,455 in fraudulent tax refunds, according to officials.

In addition to prison, Jackson will also have to serve three years of supervised release, with the condition that he is not permitted to accept employment where he may have access to personal identifiable information. He's also required to pay $97,566.82 in restitution to the IRS.

Jackson pleaded guilty in November 2016. His co-conspirators, Jacorey Giddens, Rodrickus Howard, and Cruz Burnett all pleaded guilty earlier and were sent to prison.

