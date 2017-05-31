Elmore man killed in 2-vehicle crash

An Elmore man was killed Wednesday in a two-vehicle accident on Alabama 143 near Alabama 14 in Elmore, according to Alabama State Troopers.

Michael Bruce Head, 61, was killed when the pickup truck he was driving collided with another, according to Cpl. Jess Thornton of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Head was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was transported to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery with injuries.

Alabama State Troopers are investigating the accident and have not determined a cause.

