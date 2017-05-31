Multiple game times set for 2017 Troy football season

Several game times have been set for the upcoming 2017 football season for the Troy Trojans.

Game times against Boise State, Alabama State, New Mexico State, South Alabama, and Idaho were all set.

The game date against Texas State has changed to Friday, Nov. 24.

Troy opens its third season under Head Coach Neal Brown at Boise State, in Boise, ID. Kickoff for that Sept. 2 match-up is officially set for 2:45 p.m. Central Standard Time. That game will also be nationally broadcast on ESPNU from Albertsons Stadium.

The Trojans will open their home schedule up against the Alabama State Hornets the following Saturday at 5 p.m. with that game airing on ESPN3. The third annual "The Battle for the Belt" game against South Alabama has been picked up by ESPN 2 on Wednesday, Oct. 11, kicking off from Veterans Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m.

Sun Belt Conference play opens for the Trojans with a 7 p.m. Central Standard Time start contest against New Mexico State.

Athletic Director Jeremy McClain issued a statement thanking Texas State for adjusting their schedule to play a Friday game the day after Thanksgiving, saying "Scheduling over holiday weekends can be difficult...This will maximize our opportunity for regional and national exposure, as well as create the best game day environment possible for our players and fans."

The Trojans are coming off of a 2016 season in which they won 10 games for the first time in the school's FBS program history, as well as an Associated Press Top 25 ranking, also a first in Troy's FBS era.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.