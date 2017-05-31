Young girl brightens Montgomery police officer's day - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Young girl brightens Montgomery police officer's day

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

While working in the hot sun directing traffic recently, Montgomery Police Department Lt. Wizorek received a sweet gift that made his day.

According the Montgomery Police Department’s Facebook page, Wizorek was approached by a young girl who offered him a bottle of Gatorade.

The girl told her stepmother she didn't want him to get hot and thirsty while protecting them.

