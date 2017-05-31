Son of former Auburn running back transferring to South Carolina

Information provided by LSUsports.net The No. 3 LSU baseball team defeated Arkansas, 4-2, to earn its 12th SEC Tournament title Sunday afternoon at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.More >>
Senior Sahvanna Jaquish had a 2-run double and a 2-run single to lead LSU Softball to a 6-4 win over Florida State in Sunday's Super Regional Championship game, sending the Tigers back to Oklahoma City and the Women's College World Series for the third year in a row.More >>
Greg Deichmann homered twice to help LSU beat South Carolina 11-0 on Saturday in the Southeastern Conference tournament semifinals.More >>
Deacon Liput had two hits and four RBIs during Florida's 11-run rally in the eighth inning and the Gators beat Mississippi State 12-3 Friday to reach the Southeastern Conference tournament semifinals. Florida (42-15) plays Saturday against the winner of Friday night's game between Mississippi State (36-23) and Arkansas.More >>
Junior right-hander Alex Lange fired seven shutout innings Thursday night, and senior shortstop Kramer Robertson drove in four runs to lead third-ranked LSU to a 10-0 SEC Tournament win over Kentucky at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.More >>
Deshaun Watson may get most of the hype when it comes to Clemson's explosive offense, but the Heisman runner-up had a lot of help this season, especially from wide receivers Mike Williams and Deon Cain.More >>
Deshaun Watson is one of the top college quarterbacks in the country. He's led Clemson into the National Semifinal, has thrown for 3,914 yards and 37 touchdowns. But he's also racked up 15 interceptions,More >>
Saturday at media day was the first time reporters were able to talk to new Alabama new offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian Sarkisian says he's ready for this. .More >>
The Georgia Dome will be packed with fans wearing Crimson and Purple on Saturday!More >>
Peach Bowl eve brought upon the final head coaches joint press conference in Atlanta on Friday. Believe it or not Washington coach Chris Petersen and Alabama coach Nick Saban had to field more questions from the media.More >>
Everyone knows how tough the Alabama defense is, but how about the Washington Huskies' defense.More >>
Baylor Bears defeat the Boise State Broncos at the Cactus Bowl, 31-12.More >>
Babies born in Columbus this week are going to be born Buckeye fans.More >>
The mighty Alabama Crimson Tide faces one-loss Clemson for the national title in college football.More >>
Alabama and Clemson fans relieve the pregame tension hours before the big game.More >>
