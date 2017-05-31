Son of former Auburn running back transferring to South Carolina - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Son of former Auburn running back transferring to South Carolina

By Jahmal Kennedy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Auburn University) (Source: Auburn University)
AUBURN, AL (WSFA) -

Stephen Davis Jr., son of former Auburn running back Stephen Davis, is transferring to South Carolina, his home state, per a report from The State.

Davis, listed as a hybrid athlete/running back, left the Auburn football team this winter, and did not participate in Auburn's Sugar Bowl preparations against Oklahoma.

According to Davis's father, the 6'4", 215 pound athlete will transfer to South Carolina, but he will not be eligible to play this fall per the NCAA transfer rules. 

Davis redshirted in 2016 while he recovered from an ACL injury he suffered his senior year in high school. Coming out of high school in South Carolina, the then 3-star prospect was a running back, while being rated as the nation's No. 20 overall athlete by 247Sports Composite Rankings.

For the time being, it is unclear what position he will fill into when he suits up for the Gamecocks. 

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

