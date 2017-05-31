Alabama State hosts business competition for women

Alabama State University hosted a statewide competition to find the most innovative service or product geared towards women.

Alabama State University’s Small Business Development Center (SBDC) was selected as the host for the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Innovating for Women Business Challenge.

In the event, called InnovateHer, women entrepreneurs submitted their proposal for a business, service or product. Alabama State University’s Small Business Development Center Director Andrea Mosley says this competition opens many doors for women hoping to open their own business.

“This is a growing entity right now for women opening their own business," Mosley said. "So we’re giving them that opportunity now to not just compete in a competition, but also just to introduce their product and help them, because after they leave from this competition, our goal is for all the women that competed, to help them start their business.”

The winner from the statewide competition will advance to the national competition held in Washington D.C. There, she will compete for a chance to win $70,000 in prize money.

