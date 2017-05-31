Downtown Montgomery's CC'S Daiquiri's moving

Downtown Montgomery's CC's Daiquiri's is on the move.

Owner Candy Capel says the business is moving up the road to a bigger location at 19 Commerce St. They are currently located across the street from the Renaissance Montgomery Hotel & Spa at the Convention Center.

Capel says moving has always been the plan.

"When we opened up, we knew this was a temporary space" Capel said. "The whole idea has always been that the incubator would nurture a new business for 6 months to a year, and we've actually been here 6 months, we were open in November, and have had great success since then. We're very happy with the time we've been allowed to be here. It's given us a chance to grow, build a clientele, let people know what we do, and look forward to the next step."

They do not have a set date as to when the move will happen, but according to Capel "as fast as we can get the renovations done and all the paperwork completed, then we are going to swing those doors open."

