Data skimmers surface at ATMs in the River Region

It’s a case that will leave most consumers uneasy: invisible data skimmers that steal credit and debit card information, and in some cases, PIN numbers at the ATM.

Skimmers were first reported at gas pumps across the country, invisible technology that fits on top of, or inside the credit card holder. Now that same criminal technology is surfacing at ATMs across the country, including the River Region.

Generally, suspects who run the skimmers get your credit and debit card numbers, load it onto a blank card and use it to withdraw your money from other ATMs.

State and federal investigators are asking for help to locate suspects who skimmed ATMs across the region and then used the card information at ATMs from Mobile to Houston.

As investigators and the banking industry work to stay ahead of the criminal advancements, they encourage consumers to closely monitor their accounts and immediately report any suspicious activity. When using the ATM, look it over to see if it anything looks suspicious and cover your hand while keying the PIN number, as criminals are also installing small cameras to record your PIN.

“This is someone secretly coming into your life, as opposed to kicking your door down”, stated acting U.S. Attorney Clark Morris. “It reeks the same havoc on your life as a violent crime. There’re stealing from your account as opposed to stealing from your house. It still takes a toll on the community as a whole.”

In May, the Attorney General’s Office announced an arrest of one suspect and the pending arrest of another suspect who were believed to be involved in a multi-state debit card skimming operation that stole more than $43,000 from 300 consumers from four states, including Alabama.

“Debit card skimming is a serious problem, and the most effective way to turn the tables on crooks is to shut them down early," said Attorney General Steve Marshall. “I’m proud to say teamwork between a local business and law enforcement made a positive difference in this case. In particular, I would like to commend Family Savings Credit Union in Gadsden for its assistance in this case.”

The suspects in the other case remain at large. If you have any information about these suspects or their whereabouts, please call Crimestoppers at 334-215-STOP. Callers can remain anonymous, any tip that leads to an arrest could result in a cash reward.

