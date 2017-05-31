I-85 southbound near Tuskegee reopens after fatal crash

Interstate 85 southbound has reopened to traffic after a fatal crash near Tuskegee.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials say the area near Tuskegee was blocked after the three-vehicle crash.

According to Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson, one person was killed in the crash.

Traffic was being detoured at Exit 32, which is the second Tuskegee exit if you're traveling southbound. Drivers were asked to take Highway 80 as an alternate route.

