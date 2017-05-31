I-85 southbound near Tuskegee reopens after fatal crash

A man was fishing on a lake when his girlfriend suggested that he use a McNugget as bait, and it worked.More >>
A 12-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle and killed Wednesday evening during a reported police chase that stemmed from a narcotics investigation, according to officials.More >>
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.More >>
A man and woman are both dead after their motorcycle crashed in Southaven on Wednesday night.More >>
The Laurens County Sheriff's Office said a wanted sex offender has turned himself in.More >>
The White House signaled that Trump was likely to decide on exiting the global pact - fulfilling one of his principal campaign pledges - though top aides were divided.More >>
As the great lyricist Misty Elliott (Missy's lesser-known cousin) once said, "I'll put the rain down flip it and reverse it".More >>
Many of those on board are furious it took more than an hour for police to enter the plane after it had landed back at the airport.More >>
Interstate 85 southbound has reopened to traffic after a fatal crash near Tuskegee.More >>
President Trump's promised hotline for veterans held a soft launch beginning Thursday.More >>
When you think about disaster striking, and being prepared, do you consider your pet?More >>
Flynn had previously invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination in declining an earlier subpoena from the committee, which sought a wide array of documents and information related to his contacts with Russia.More >>
The teen’s mom says her son saved his younger brother’s life, but the 14-year-old says that’s just part of being a good brother.More >>
A man was fishing on a lake when his girlfriend suggested that he use a McNugget as bait, and it worked.More >>
“I spoke loudly to everyone and said to the whole car, ‘Thank you guys so much, everyone, for coming out. Thank you for coming out and watching me graduate today,’” said Jerich Alcantara, who was stuck in a subway train as the rest of his class graduated.More >>
