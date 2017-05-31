I-85 southbound traffic being detoured near Tuskegee due to fatal crash

Interstate 85 southbound is blocked near Tuskegee due to a three-vehicle crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

According to Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson, one person was killed in the crash.

Traffic is being detoured at Exit 32, which is the second Tuskegee exit if you're traveling southbound. There will be delays.

Drivers can take Highway 80 as an alternate route.

