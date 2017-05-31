Montgomery teen killed in 3-vehicle crash on I-85

A teen has been identified as the victim in a fatal crash on I-85 near Tuskegee Wednesday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Corporal Jess Thornton says the Montgomery teen, whose name is not being released, was killed when the Chrysler Pacifica she was a passenger in was struck by a 2003 Nissan Frontier. The Frontier, driven by Daniel Wade Edwards, 52 of Gallion, then struck a 2015 Nissan Pathfinder.

The teen, who was not using a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene, Thornton said. The driver of the Chrysler and another passenger were injured in the collision.

The crash happened on I-85 at the 32-mile marker, outside of Tuskegee.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.