Agencies hold preparedness meetings ahead of hurricane season

Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.More >>
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner has been called out to the scene of an officer-involved shooting, say emergency officials.More >>
A massive fire destroyed portions of Oakdale Elementary School late Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A statement from the Ministry of Interior Affairs says it "condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist attack" that killed so many, including women and children.More >>
A White House official says President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.More >>
Flynn had previously invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination in declining an earlier subpoena from the committee, which sought a wide array of documents and information related to his contacts with Russia.More >>
A statement from the Ministry of Interior Affairs says it "condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist attack" that killed so many, including women and children.More >>
Hit or miss, the Pentagon's attempt to shoot down a mock warhead over the Pacific Ocean will mark an important milestone for the missile defense program.More >>
The Republican health care bill making its way through Congress could be costly for people who let their coverage lapse.More >>
Coffee County leaders met to start preparing for hurricane season Wednesday morning.More >>
An Autauga County man is facing a slew of child pornography charges after the sheriff’s office acted on a tip and seized his tablet.More >>
On Friday, the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals upheld the capital murder conviction of Gary Lee Poisel, according to Attorney General Steve Marshall.More >>
A new Alabama law could make which party you vote for in the primary more important than ever.More >>
