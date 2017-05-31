Agencies hold preparedness meetings ahead of hurricane season

Coffee County leaders met to start preparing for hurricane season Wednesday morning.

"Preparedness and disaster planning is of utmost importance in our community since we know firsthand the devastation that can be brought by natural disasters," said Enterprise Mayor William Cooper.

Coffee County Emergency management and emergency response agencies reviewed predictions for this year's Atlantic hurricane season and talked strategy in case any hit the Wiregrass.

Assistant Coffee County Emergency Management Director James Brown said the Wiregrass region doesn't usually have to evacuate because we're too far from the coast.

"There could be an occasion where we would," Brown said.

Emergency management officials say 11 to 17 named storms are expected to form over the ocean, including two to four major hurricanes and five to nine tropical storms.

Leaders discussed preparations, emergency response tactics and the recovery process in case of a disaster. Tornadoes can also be a major threat to our area during hurricane season.

"Hurricanes do form tornadoes, and if you're on the wrong area of a hurricane that's where tornadoes form and you would need to be prepared for those," Brown said.

Enterprise Medical Center conducts a disaster drill twice a year to stay on top of preparedness.

"We make sure that we have all the resources we need in house. Our codes are called all of our staff reacts. We do a 96 hour sustainability twice a year to make sure we have enough resources such as food, ppe, medical staffing, medical equipment," said Enterprise Medical Center Facilities Director/Safety Officer Liz James.

Hurricane season starts Thursday and runs until Nov. 30.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.