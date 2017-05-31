New Alabama law limits party choices in run-off elections

A new Alabama law could make which party you vote for in the primary more important than ever.

Under the new law, if you vote in the primary election, you would have to vote for a candidate in the same party when voting in the run-off election.

The goal is to keep people who support another party from influencing a run-off election, said Secretary of State John Merrill.

This will be the first year the law is in place.

It's likely the special election for Jeff Session’s former Senate seat will head to a run-off.

More than a dozen candidates are running between the two parties, and a candidate would need to get more than 50 percent to avoid a run-off.

A run-off could cost the state between $2.5 million and $5 million.

