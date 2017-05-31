New Alabama law limits party choices in run-off elections

A White House official says President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.More >>
A White House official says President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.More >>
Flynn had previously invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination in declining an earlier subpoena from the committee, which sought a wide array of documents and information related to his contacts with Russia.More >>
Flynn had previously invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination in declining an earlier subpoena from the committee, which sought a wide array of documents and information related to his contacts with Russia.More >>
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey signed a new Autism bill into law Friday.More >>
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey signed a new Autism bill into law Friday.More >>
Advocate groups are lashing out at lawmakers over the move to defund a system designed to update Alabama crime victims. They’re asking the governor for help to keep the system up and running.More >>
Advocate groups are lashing out at lawmakers over the move to defund a system designed to update Alabama crime victims. They’re asking the governor for help to keep the system up and running.More >>
A new Alabama law could make which party you vote for in the primary more important than ever.More >>
A new Alabama law could make which party you vote for in the primary more important than ever.More >>
When the window closed a total of 21 Democrats and Republicans had their names in the official running for the U.S. Senate seat.More >>
When the window closed a total of 21 Democrats and Republicans had their names in the official running for the U.S. Senate seat.More >>
The death penalty will remain in Alabama for the foreseeable future, but the 2017 legislative session saw changes to exactly how the state deals with death row cases.More >>
The death penalty will remain in Alabama for the foreseeable future, but the 2017 legislative session saw changes to exactly how the state deals with death row cases.More >>
As Alabama fights to attract F-35s to the state, Gov. Kay Ivey and state lawmakers are pulling out all the stops to show their support.More >>
As Alabama fights to attract F-35s to the state, Gov. Kay Ivey and state lawmakers are pulling out all the stops to show their support.More >>
Alabama lawmakers wrapped up the 2017 regular session Friday, but many expect to be back to Montgomery for a special session soon.More >>
Alabama lawmakers wrapped up the 2017 regular session Friday, but many expect to be back to Montgomery for a special session soon.More >>
Alabama lawmakers ended the 2017 legislative session on Friday. Here's a look at some of the proposals that passed and failed this year.More >>
Alabama lawmakers ended the 2017 legislative session on Friday. Here's a look at some of the proposals that passed and failed this year.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey is denying a report that claims she's in poor health, stating she's never felt better.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey is denying a report that claims she's in poor health, stating she's never felt better.More >>
The Alabama legislative session is about to come to a close.More >>
The Alabama legislative session is about to come to a close.More >>