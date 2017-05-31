Alabama's Alexis Osorio named NFCA First Team All-American - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Alabama's Alexis Osorio named NFCA First Team All-American

OKLAHOMA CITY (Alabama Athletics) – The National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) announced its 2017 All-America honorees Thursday at ASA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City and Alabama junior pitcher Alexis Osorio has been selected as a First Team All-American.

It is Osorio’s second career All-America nod, previously winning second team honors as a freshman in 2015. It is the 53rd All-America award in program history, giving the Crimson Tide at least one All-American every year since 1998.

Osorio led the team with 23 wins, a 1.21 ERA and 334 strikeouts this season, an average of 1.65 strikeouts per inning. Her 334 strikeouts led the SEC, ranked fifth nationally and is the fourth-highest single season total in program history. Her 1.21 ERA also ranks fourth in program history. She had four games with 18 or more strikeouts, a feat which had only been accomplished twice before in UA history. In her first game of the season, she tossed the fourth perfect game in Tide history along with a school-record 19 strikeouts. In NCAA tournament play, Osorio allowed just two runs with 29 strikeouts over 23.2 innings, including 10.2 innings against top-ranked Minnesota and 13.0 against top-seeded Florida.

In addition to her perfect game, Osorio and fellow pitchers Sydney Littlejohn and Madi Moore combined for three no-hitters this season and shut out a school-record 27 opponents. The staff ERA of 1.50 ranks third in program history its .164 opposing batting average is a single-season school record.

