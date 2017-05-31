Maria Martin sits down with Auburn head baseball coach ahead of - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Maria Martin sits down with Auburn head baseball coach ahead of Tallahassee Regional

(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
AUBURN, AL (WSFA) -

Auburn (35-24) baseball is preparing for the Tallahassee Regional in the NCAA Tournament.

The Tigers are very familiar with the Florida capital. In 20 Regional appearances by the program, this will now be their ninth to Tallahassee.

Hours before the team took off for the weekend, Head Coach Butch Thompson sat down 1-on-1 with our Maria Martin to preview the road to Omaha.

The Tigers will play UCF (40-20) on Friday at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • SEC FootballSEC CoverageMore>>

  • LSU baseball earns 12th SEC title

    LSU baseball earns 12th SEC title

    Sunday, May 28 2017 7:44 PM EDT2017-05-28 23:44:15 GMT
    Source: Twitter/SECSource: Twitter/SEC

    Information provided by LSUsports.net The No. 3 LSU baseball team defeated Arkansas, 4-2, to earn its 12th SEC Tournament title Sunday afternoon at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

    More >>

    Information provided by LSUsports.net The No. 3 LSU baseball team defeated Arkansas, 4-2, to earn its 12th SEC Tournament title Sunday afternoon at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

    More >>

  • LSU earns 3rd straight WCWS trip

    LSU earns 3rd straight WCWS trip

    Sunday, May 28 2017 5:26 PM EDT2017-05-28 21:26:51 GMT
    Source: WAFBSource: WAFB

    Senior Sahvanna Jaquish had a 2-run double and a 2-run single to lead LSU Softball to a 6-4 win over Florida State in Sunday's Super Regional Championship game, sending the Tigers back to Oklahoma City and the Women's College World Series for the third year in a row.

    More >>

    Senior Sahvanna Jaquish had a 2-run double and a 2-run single to lead LSU Softball to a 6-4 win over Florida State in Sunday's Super Regional Championship game, sending the Tigers back to Oklahoma City and the Women's College World Series for the third year in a row.

    More >>

  • LSU powers past South Carolina 11-0 to make SEC title game

    LSU powers past South Carolina 11-0 to make SEC title game

    Saturday, May 27 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-05-27 20:11:44 GMT
    (Source: WAFB)(Source: WAFB)

    Greg Deichmann homered twice to help LSU beat South Carolina 11-0 on Saturday in the Southeastern Conference tournament semifinals.

    More >>

    Greg Deichmann homered twice to help LSU beat South Carolina 11-0 on Saturday in the Southeastern Conference tournament semifinals.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly