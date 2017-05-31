Maria Martin sits down with Auburn head baseball coach ahead of Tallahassee Regional

Auburn (35-24) baseball is preparing for the Tallahassee Regional in the NCAA Tournament.

The Tigers are very familiar with the Florida capital. In 20 Regional appearances by the program, this will now be their ninth to Tallahassee.

Hours before the team took off for the weekend, Head Coach Butch Thompson sat down 1-on-1 with our Maria Martin to preview the road to Omaha.

The Tigers will play UCF (40-20) on Friday at 11 a.m.

