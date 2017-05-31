Josh: More rain and storms in the forecast

There are no major changes in the forecast through the next few days. Each day will feature scattered rain and thunderstorms, temperatures warming into the 85-90 degree range, and all the humidity you can stand.

WSFA FOOD AND FUND DRIVE: Our annual Food and Fund Drive to benefit the Montgomery Area Food Bank is this Friday. We will be accepting cash donations and nonperishable food items from 5am through 6:30pm at Renfroe's off of Chantilly Parkway in east Montgomery. Come help us help those in need!

WEEKEND PREVIEW: Scattered showers and rumbles of thunder will continue Saturday and Sunday. Of the two days, Sunday will likely have the greatest coverage of rain, but it's important to note that we expect a better-than-usual chance of rain BOTH weekend days. It won't rain all day, though - we expect an on and off rain situation with some dry intervals.

HURRICANE SEASON BEGINS TOMORROW: June 1 marks the beginning of the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season. Hurricanes can and do affect us here in central Alabama; in fact, one of the largest power outages in the history of the city of Montgomery occurred in the aftermath of Hurricane Ivan, back in 2004.

Josh Johnson, WSFA First Alert Chief Meteorologist