Lee County Commission authorizes tornado shelter study

Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.More >>
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.More >>
A 12-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle and killed Wednesday evening during a reported police chase that stemmed from a narcotics investigation.More >>
An attempted murder-suicide leaves one dead and two injured in an early morning shooting in Jefferson Davis County.More >>
A massive fire destroyed portions of Oakdale Elementary School late Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A White House official says President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.More >>
Flynn had previously invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination in declining an earlier subpoena from the committee, which sought a wide array of documents and information related to his contacts with Russia.More >>
A statement from the Ministry of Interior Affairs says it "condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist attack" that killed so many, including women and children.More >>
A racial slur painted on LeBron James' LA home has sparked a hate crime investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.More >>
Lee County Emergency Management Agency will work with the Department of Geosciences at Auburn University to conduct a study on potential tornado shelter locations throughout the county.More >>
Hit or miss, the Pentagon's attempt to shoot down a mock warhead over the Pacific Ocean will mark an important milestone for the missile defense program.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey signed a bill into law Friday with the intention of bringing Alabama's criminal code up-to-date with regards to sexual misconduct when technology is involved.More >>
The Republican health care bill making its way through Congress could be costly for people who let their coverage lapse.More >>
Coffee County leaders met to start preparing for hurricane season Wednesday morning.More >>
