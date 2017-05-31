Alex City residents concerned about proposed landfill

Residents of a neighborhood in Alex City’s Westfield subdivision are having concerns about the city’s plans to construct a landfill that would sit directly behind many of the homes.

Keithan Minnifield said he has been doing his research about the process to finalize the landfill because, if it is built, it would start directly behind his house. Despite being told the city plans to build a buffer between the proposed landfill and the homes, he said he is concerned about the impact

it could have on the value of his home because he is looking to sell it in the near future.

“Who wants to come here and have a landfill in their backyard?” Minnifield said. “I don’t care where you go. No one wants that.”

Minnifield said he thinks the city should be financially responsible for any property value loss incurred by residents and should reimburse them if the landfill is built.

Right across from Minnifield lives Suzy Hall and her family. Hall shares Minnifield’s worries about property value loss. She said she is also concerned about other issues.

“We’re worried about the health impact,” Hall said. “We’ve got a bunch of kids in our neighborhood, and we try to be very involved. The stuff in the air…our kids are going to be exposed to that.”

Both Hall and Minnifield said they feel the city has other options for the placement of the landfill that are not in residential areas. However, Public Works Director Gerard Brewer said the city has been brainstorming this for years. He said he understands residents’ concerns, but he feels they are a result of a misunderstanding of what the landfill will be used for.

”I think their resistance is based on the fact that they just don’t want a landfill of any type in their backyard,” Brewer said. “My response would be to just keep in mind that this this is just [construction and demolition] waste. This is not municipal solid waste. So, the typical issues associated with landfills like odors, birds, vectors, rodents won’t occur with this situation. There are no odors from this operation."

In addition to that, Brewer said the city needs the landfill. He said the current landfill location only has about two or three years left of capacity. The planning process to build another one, he said, takes about three years. So even if this process moves forward quickly, Brewer said Alex City could still suffer a period of time without a proper landfill - a resource he said is important to both the city’s industry and residential communities.

“The purpose of this landfill would be to be able to keep doing the things we’re doing now like brush pick-up, which is very important to the citizens,” Brewer said. “It would also allow local industry and contractors to dump construction and demolition waste.”

Right now, he said brush pick-up trucks make their rounds twice a month, gathering more than 2,000 cubic yards of material from residents every month. Without the space to dump, he said residents will have to drive any large scale waste they have to the county.

The Alex City City Council unanimously approved a public hearing for this issue, scheduled for June 19.

