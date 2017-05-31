Alabama girl competing in finals of National Spelling Bee

The National Spelling Bee finals get underway this Thursday in Washington D.C., and one finalist from Alabama is in.

Erin Howard, 12, is among the 40 finalists competing in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, and it's not her first go-around. Last year, Howard, as an 11-year-old, finished in a tie for 22nd place.

Howard is a native of Huntsville and attends Mountain Gap P-8 School, and one day she wants to attend Harvard and become a pediatrician.

The final rounds begin Thursday, and will be broken up into two parts. Part 1 will air on ESPN 2 Thursday beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. Part 2 will begin Thursday evening on ESPN at 8:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. .

