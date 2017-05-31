Biscuits Baseball calling musicians up to the big leagues

The Montgomery Biscuits are hoping to hit a home run, before the game even starts by supporting Alabama's music scene.

If you're a local musician, this could be your chance to reach at least 40,000 fans on social media.

Normally you would think Biscuits Baseball would be trying to recruit a new star athlete, but this go around they're calling on musicians.

If you're a solo artist, duo, or part of an acoustic act, the Biscuits want you to perform a pre-game set, and entertain fans as they're entering the stadium.

This is actually something the new ownership has found to be successful with their other team, the Richmond Flying Squirrels.

Biscuits management saw the live music first hand and wanted to try it out here.

"I went up there, we saw that, we loved the idea. They said 'hey, we should do that in Montgomery.' We're trying it out, it's been working out great, we're just trying to fill the rest of the season with some acts and give people a chance to get out and play in front of a unique crowd,” said Biscuits General Manager Scott Trible.

“I'm hoping that we can get more local talent to come in here so that way when people come in, whether they're visiting or they're local, they can see that we do have we have a lot of really good musicians here,” said musician Joey Brooks.

Officials also say they're always looking for big time acts to perform at the stadium, with 2014's Florida Georgia Line concert really laying the groundwork for future entertainment groups.

If you’re interested in performing, you can reach out via social media or call 334-323-2255 or 334-323-0369.

We're told the Biscuit's new owners will be making a series of exciting announcements in the coming weeks and of course you can count on WSFA 12 News to keep you updated.

