Does it work: Samurai 360

Samurai 360 is a circular rotating blade that cuts as you roll forward and backward. It’s a knife that works like a pizza cutter. It was designed to make cutting effortless, allowing users to roll through the things they want to cut without a second thought.

While testing Samurai 360, it had better results with some food than others. Foods like tomatoes performed well, while foods like carrots had more of an issue. Also, there was a lack of precision with my cutting when I went too fast. When I slowed down I was able to gain more precise cuts. I wasn’t able to achieve the lightning fast speed the chefs in the commercial achieved, but still I was able to cut my food items.

Overall, Samurai 360 performed mostly as advertised on foods that are 2 or 3 inches tall. This rolling knife will definitely not roll through meats on hard vegetables like carrots easily, but it can add value to your kitchen by being able to cut through many other items. Given it’s height limitations it probably wont replace your established cutting option. So with that being said we’re going to give Samurai 360 a maybe.

Samurai 360 can be purchased at most major retailers for just under fifteen dollars.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.