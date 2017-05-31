Leaders take step toward expanding medical services in Wetumpka

Wetumpka city leaders held a special meeting Wednesday to approve the appraisal of the former armory property.

The property is yet to be appraised, but once it is, the highest bidder can help turn that property into a new health care facility, specifically a medical tower that will allow more doctors and physicians to come into the community.

This project is something that city leaders say is a big step in expanding medical services and opportunities in both the city and county.

"It's going to be a medical tower is exactly what they're talking about. They will bring in additional doctors, additional services that will be offered in our community that gets us back to more physicians, more surgeons, more opportunities for the medical services here," said Wetumpka Mayor Jerry Willis.

Officials say there's no timetable for the appraisal or the process to follow.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.